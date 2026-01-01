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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Emily Coleman
Emily Coleman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Coleman
Emily Coleman
Emily Coleman
Date of Birth
1 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Smallville
(2001)
7.4
Stargate SG-1
(1997)
6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
(2008)
Filmography
4.6
Chained
Chained
Crime, Thriller
2020, Canada
5.9
My Boyfriends' Dogs
My Boyfriends' Dogs
Comedy
2014, USA
3.4
Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse
Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse
Sci-Fi, Action
2014, Canada
3.8
Prisoners of the Sun
Prisoners of the Sun
Horror, Action
2013, USA
3.5
Independence Daysaster
Independence Daysaster
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, Canada
6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
Rembrandt's J'accuse
Documentary, Mystery
2008, Netherlands / Germany / Finland
Watch trailer
5.7
Nightwatching
Nightwatching
Drama, Biography, Mystery, History
2007, Canada / France / Germany / Poland / Netherlands / Great Britain
6.6
Paycheck
Paycheck
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2003, USA
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