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Emily Coleman Emily Coleman
Kinoafisha Persons Emily Coleman

Emily Coleman

Emily Coleman

Date of Birth
1 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Smallville 7.8
Smallville (2001)
Stargate SG-1 7.4
Stargate SG-1 (1997)
Rembrandt's J'Accuse 6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse (2008)

Filmography

Chained 4.6
Chained Chained
Crime, Thriller 2020, Canada
My Boyfriends' Dogs 5.9
My Boyfriends' Dogs My Boyfriends' Dogs
Comedy 2014, USA
Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse 3.4
Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, Canada
Prisoners of the Sun 3.8
Prisoners of the Sun Prisoners of the Sun
Horror, Action 2013, USA
Independence Daysaster 3.5
Independence Daysaster Independence Daysaster
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, Canada
Rembrandt's J'Accuse 6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse Rembrandt's J'accuse
Documentary, Mystery 2008, Netherlands / Germany / Finland
Watch trailer
Nightwatching 5.7
Nightwatching Nightwatching
Drama, Biography, Mystery, History 2007, Canada / France / Germany / Poland / Netherlands / Great Britain
Paycheck 6.6
Paycheck Paycheck
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
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