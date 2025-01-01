Menu
Oh Yeong-su
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
19 October 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
8.4
Squid Game
(2021)
7.8
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Mystery
Year
All
2021
2003
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
8.4
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery
2021, South Korea
7.8
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Bom yeoreum gaeul gyeoul geurigo bom
Drama
2003, South Korea / Germany
Watch trailer
