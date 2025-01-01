Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Oh Yeong-su
Oh Yeong-su Oh Yeong-su
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Yeong-su

Oh Yeong-su

Oh Yeong-su

Date of Birth
19 October 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game (2021)
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring 7.8
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 2
Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery 2021, South Korea
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring 7.8
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring Bom yeoreum gaeul gyeoul geurigo bom
Drama 2003, South Korea / Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more