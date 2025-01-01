Menu
David Paymer
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
