Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
David Paymer
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Paymer
David Paymer
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Paymer
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree