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About
Filmography
Mike Cerrone
Mike Cerrone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Cerrone
Mike Cerrone
Mike Cerrone
Date of Birth
9 June 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.9
Me, Myself & Irene
(2000)
6.2
Dumb and Dumber To
(2015)
6.2
Stuck on You
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Family
Horror
Year
All
2024
2016
2015
2012
2011
2003
2000
All
7
Films
7
Writer
4
Actor
4
6.1
Ricky Stanicky
Ricky Stanicky
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Arlo: The Burping Pig
Arlo: The Burping Pig
Children's, Family
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Dumb and Dumber To
Dumb and Dumber To
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Three Stooges
The Three Stooges
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Inkubus
Inkubus
Horror
2011, USA
6.2
Stuck on You
Stuck on You
Comedy
2003, USA
6.9
Me, Myself & Irene
Me, Myself & Irene
Comedy
2000, USA
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