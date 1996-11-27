Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandra Astin
Alexandra Astin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Astin
Alexandra Astin
Alexandra Astin
Date of Birth
27 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
(2003)
Tickets
5.0
Bad Kids of Crestview Academy
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5
Bad Kids of Crestview Academy
Bad Kids of Crestview Academy
Thriller, Comedy
2017, USA
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy
2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree