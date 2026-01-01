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Kinoafisha
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John Noble
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Noble
John Noble
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Noble
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
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