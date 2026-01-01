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Elín Hansdóttir
Elín Hansdóttir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elín Hansdóttir
Elín Hansdóttir
Elín Hansdóttir
Date of Birth
11 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.4
Noi the Albino
(2003)
Filmography
5.4
Noi the Albino
Noi the Albino
Drama
2003, Iceland
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