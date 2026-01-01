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Elín Hansdóttir Elín Hansdóttir
Kinoafisha Persons Elín Hansdóttir

Elín Hansdóttir

Elín Hansdóttir

Date of Birth
11 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Noi the Albino 5.4
Noi the Albino (2003)

Filmography

Noi the Albino 5.4
Noi the Albino Noi the Albino
Drama 2003, Iceland
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