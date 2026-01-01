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Kinoafisha Persons Francis Veber Awards

Awards and nominations of Francis Veber

Francis Veber
Awards and nominations of Francis Veber
Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
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