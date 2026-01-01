Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Gould Alexander Gould
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Gould

Alexander Gould

Alexander Gould

Date of Birth
4 May 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Weeds 8.1
Weeds (2005)
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo (2003)
Superman: Unbound 6.6
Superman: Unbound (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Superman: Unbound 6.6
Superman: Unbound Superman Unbound
Animation, Action, Adventure 2013, USA
Curious George 5.6
Curious George Curious George
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family 2006, USA
Bambi II 6.1
Bambi II Bambi II
Drama, Children's, Family 2006, USA
Weeds 8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2005, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more