Alexander Gould
Alexander Gould
Date of Birth
4 May 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Weeds
(2005)
7.9
Finding Nemo
(2003)
6.6
Superman: Unbound
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
Superman: Unbound
Superman Unbound
Animation, Action, Adventure
2013, USA
5.6
Curious George
Curious George
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family
2006, USA
6.1
Bambi II
Bambi II
Drama, Children's, Family
2006, USA
8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2005, USA
7.9
Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
Watch trailer
