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Kinoafisha Persons Kevin McCarthy Awards

Awards and nominations of Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy
Awards and nominations of Kevin McCarthy
Academy Awards, USA 1952 Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1952 Golden Globes, USA 1952
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
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