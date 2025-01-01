Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sam Waterston
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Waterston
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Informational Series
Winner
Outstanding Informational Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actor in Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree