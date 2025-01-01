Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sam Waterston Awards

Sam Waterston
Awards and nominations of Sam Waterston
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Informational Series
Winner
Outstanding Informational Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actor in Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
