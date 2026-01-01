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Filmography
Alex Bao
Alex Bao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Bao
Alex Bao
Alex Bao
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Medallion
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Fairy Tale
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
The Medallion
The Medallion
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Crime
2003, USA
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