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Alex Bao Alex Bao
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Bao

Alex Bao

Alex Bao

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Medallion 6.2
The Medallion (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Medallion 6.2
The Medallion The Medallion
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Crime 2003, USA
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