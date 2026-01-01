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About
Filmography
Louise Portal
Louise Portal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Portal
Louise Portal
Louise Portal
Date of Birth
12 May 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Decline of the American Empire
(1986)
5.7
Heading South
(2005)
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2005
2003
1986
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.7
Heading South
Vers le Sud
Romantic
2005, France / Canada
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
The Barbarian Invasions
Drama, Comedy
2003, Canada / France
7.2
The Decline of the American Empire
Le déclin de l'empire américain
Drama, Comedy
1986, Canada
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