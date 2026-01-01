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Louise Portal Louise Portal
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Portal

Louise Portal

Louise Portal

Date of Birth
12 May 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Decline of the American Empire 7.2
The Decline of the American Empire (1986)
Heading South 5.7
Heading South (2005)
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Heading South 5.7
Heading South Vers le Sud
Romantic 2005, France / Canada
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions The Barbarian Invasions
Drama, Comedy 2003, Canada / France
The Decline of the American Empire 7.2
The Decline of the American Empire Le déclin de l'empire américain
Drama, Comedy 1986, Canada
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