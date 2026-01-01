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Bob Newhart
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bob Newhart
Bob Newhart
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bob Newhart
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best TV Star - Male
Winner
Best TV Star - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1962
Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy
Nominee
Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy
Nominee
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