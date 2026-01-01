Menu
Meredith Scott Lynn

Meredith Scott Lynn

Date of Birth
8 March 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde (2001)
Hollywood Homicide 5.9
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
Forces of Nature 5.8
Forces of Nature (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
For the Love of Money 4.4
For the Love of Money
Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama 2012, USA
Hollywood Homicide 5.9
Hollywood Homicide
Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime 2003, USA
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
Comedy 2001, USA
Forces of Nature 5.8
Forces of Nature
Romantic, Comedy 1999, USA
