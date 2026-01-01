Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Meredith Scott Lynn
Meredith Scott Lynn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meredith Scott Lynn
Meredith Scott Lynn
Meredith Scott Lynn
Date of Birth
8 March 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Legally Blonde
(2001)
5.9
Hollywood Homicide
(2003)
5.8
Forces of Nature
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2012
2003
2001
1999
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
4.4
For the Love of Money
For the Love of Money
Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Hollywood Homicide
Hollywood Homicide
Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime
2003, USA
6.6
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde
Comedy
2001, USA
5.8
Forces of Nature
Forces of Nature
Romantic, Comedy
1999, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree