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Filmography
Shaheen Khan
Shaheen Khan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shaheen Khan
Shaheen Khan
Shaheen Khan
Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
(2002)
6.0
The Mistress of Spices
(2005)
Filmography
6
The Mistress of Spices
Mistress of Spices
Drama, Romantic
2005, USA / Great Britain
7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
Bend It Like Beckham
Drama, Comedy
2002, Great Britain / USA / Germany
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