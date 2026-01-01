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Shaheen Khan Shaheen Khan
Kinoafisha Persons Shaheen Khan

Shaheen Khan

Shaheen Khan

Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bend It Like Beckham 7.3
Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
The Mistress of Spices 6.0
The Mistress of Spices (2005)

Filmography

The Mistress of Spices 6
The Mistress of Spices Mistress of Spices
Drama, Romantic 2005, USA / Great Britain
Bend It Like Beckham 7.3
Bend It Like Beckham Bend It Like Beckham
Drama, Comedy 2002, Great Britain / USA / Germany
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