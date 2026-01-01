Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Shaznay Lewis
Shaznay Lewis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shaznay Lewis
Shaznay Lewis
Shaznay Lewis
Date of Birth
14 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
(2002)
4.7
Christmas Karma
(2025)
Filmography
4.7
Christmas Karma
Christmas Karma
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2025, India / USA
7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
Bend It Like Beckham
Drama, Comedy
2002, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree