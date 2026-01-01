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Shaznay Lewis Shaznay Lewis
Kinoafisha Persons Shaznay Lewis

Shaznay Lewis

Shaznay Lewis

Date of Birth
14 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bend It Like Beckham 7.3
Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
Christmas Karma 4.7
Christmas Karma (2025)

Filmography

Christmas Karma 4.7
Christmas Karma Christmas Karma
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2025, India / USA
Bend It Like Beckham 7.3
Bend It Like Beckham Bend It Like Beckham
Drama, Comedy 2002, Great Britain / USA / Germany
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