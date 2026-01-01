Menu
Alexandra Kosteniuk
Alexandra Kosteniuk
Date of Birth
23 April 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.2
Bless the Woman
Blagoslovite zhenshchinu
Romantic
2003, Russia
