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About
Filmography
Mike Nawrocki
Mike Nawrocki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Nawrocki
Mike Nawrocki
Mike Nawrocki
Date of Birth
8 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.0
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
(2002)
5.7
The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
(2008)
5.5
Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Musical
Year
All
2024
2008
2002
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Producer
1
Actor
2
Director
1
5.5
Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
Animation, Family
2024, Canada
5.7
The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2008, USA
6
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
Comedy, Animation, Family, Musical
2002, USA
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