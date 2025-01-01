Menu
Blair Brown
Awards
Awards and nominations of Blair Brown
Blair Brown
Awards and nominations of Blair Brown
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
