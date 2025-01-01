Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Blair Brown Awards

Awards and nominations of Blair Brown

Blair Brown
Awards and nominations of Blair Brown
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more