Kinoafisha Persons Harriet Andersson Awards

Harriet Andersson
Awards and nominations of Harriet Andersson
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1964 Venice Film Festival 1964
Best Actress
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1975 Moscow International Film Festival 1975
Best Actress
Winner
