Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Harriet Andersson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Harriet Andersson
Harriet Andersson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Harriet Andersson
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1964
Best Actress
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1975
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree