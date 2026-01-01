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About
Filmography
Michael Berry Jr.
Michael Berry Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Berry Jr.
Michael Berry Jr.
Michael Berry Jr.
Date of Birth
27 December 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Oxford, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
(2003)
Tickets
6.8
13
(2010)
5.6
The Free Fall
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2010
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.6
The Free Fall
The Free Fall
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
13
13
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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