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Michael Berry Jr. Michael Berry Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Berry Jr.

Michael Berry Jr.

Michael Berry Jr.

Date of Birth
27 December 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Oxford, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
13 6.8
13 (2010)
The Free Fall 5.6
The Free Fall (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Free Fall 5.6
The Free Fall The Free Fall
Horror 2021, USA
Watch trailer
13 6.8
13 13
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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