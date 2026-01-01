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Filmography
Lyubov Rudneva
Lyubov Rudneva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Rudneva
Lyubov Rudneva
Lyubov Rudneva
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality
(1982)
7.2
Turning
(2002)
6.8
The Spy
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Mystery
Romantic
War
Year
All
2008
2002
1996
1995
1990
1989
1988
1982
All
10
Films
10
Actor
10
5.9
The Real Father
The Real Father
Comedy, Family
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Turning
Prevrashchenie
Mystery, Drama
2002, Russia
4.6
Koroli rossiykogo syska
Koroli rossiykogo syska
Crime
1996, Russia
Shantazh
Shantazh
Crime
1996, Russia
5.7
Without Dog Collar
Bez osheynika
Romantic
1995, Ukraine
6.7
Witch
Witch
Detective, Drama, Fantasy
1990, USSR
5.9
Yama
Yama
Drama
1990, Sweden
6.5
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Ledi Makbet Mtsenskogo uezda
Drama
1989, USSR / Switzerland
6.8
The Spy
Filyor
War, Drama
1988, USSR
7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality
Polyoty vo sne i nayavu
Drama
1982, USSR
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