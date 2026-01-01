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Lyubov Rudneva Lyubov Rudneva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Rudneva

Lyubov Rudneva

Lyubov Rudneva

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Flights in Dreams and Reality 7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality (1982)
Turning 7.2
Turning (2002)
The Spy 6.8
The Spy (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Real Father 5.9
The Real Father The Real Father
Comedy, Family 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Turning 7.2
Turning Prevrashchenie
Mystery, Drama 2002, Russia
4.6
Koroli rossiykogo syska Koroli rossiykogo syska
Crime 1996, Russia
Shantazh Shantazh
Crime 1996, Russia
Without Dog Collar 5.7
Without Dog Collar Bez osheynika
Romantic 1995, Ukraine
Witch 6.7
Witch Witch
Detective, Drama, Fantasy 1990, USSR
Yama 5.9
Yama Yama
Drama 1990, Sweden
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District 6.5
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District Ledi Makbet Mtsenskogo uezda
Drama 1989, USSR / Switzerland
The Spy 6.8
The Spy Filyor
War, Drama 1988, USSR
Flights in Dreams and Reality 7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality Polyoty vo sne i nayavu
Drama 1982, USSR
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