Kinoafisha
Persons
Randy Quaid
Awards
Awards and nominations of Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
