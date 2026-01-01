Menu
Azura Skye
Azura Skye
Date of Birth
8 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
Bandits
(2001)
6.6
The Swerve
(2018)
5.8
28 Days
(2000)
Filmography
8
The Prince
The Prince
Drama
2025, USA
6.6
The Swerve
The Swerve
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
5.6
Alien Code
Alien Code
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
4.2
Ascent to Hell
Ascent to Hell
History, Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
5.1
One Missed Call
One Missed Call
Thriller, Mystery, Horror
2008, Japan / USA / Germany
Watch trailer
5.6
Carolina
Carolina
Romantic
2003, USA / Germany
6.6
Bandits
Bandits
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Crime
2001, USA
5.8
28 Days
28 Days
Drama
2000, USA
