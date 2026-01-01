Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Azura Skye Azura Skye
Kinoafisha Persons Azura Skye

Azura Skye

Azura Skye

Date of Birth
8 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Bandits 6.6
Bandits (2001)
The Swerve 6.6
The Swerve (2018)
28 Days 5.8
28 Days (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Prince The Prince
Drama 2025, USA
The Swerve 6.6
The Swerve The Swerve
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Alien Code 5.6
Alien Code Alien Code
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Ascent to Hell 4.2
Ascent to Hell Ascent to Hell
History, Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
One Missed Call 5.1
One Missed Call One Missed Call
Thriller, Mystery, Horror 2008, Japan / USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Carolina 5.6
Carolina Carolina
Romantic 2003, USA / Germany
Bandits 6.6
Bandits Bandits
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Crime 2001, USA
28 Days 5.8
28 Days 28 Days
Drama 2000, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more