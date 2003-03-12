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About
Filmography
Lynne Thigpen
Lynne Thigpen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynne Thigpen
Lynne Thigpen
Lynne Thigpen
Date of Birth
22 December 1948
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 March 2003
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Joliet, the United States of America
Place of death
Marina del Rey, the United States of America
Place of burial
Elmhurst Cemetery, United States
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Insider
(1999)
7.2
The Boys Next Door
(1996)
7.0
Shaft
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2003
2001
2000
1999
1996
1994
1993
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6.5
Anger Management
Anger Management
Drama, Comedy
2003, USA
6.3
Novocaine
Novocaine
Crime, Thriller, Comedy, Drama
2001, USA
7
Shaft
Shaft
Drama, Thriller, Action, Crime
2000, Germany / USA
8
The Insider
The Insider
Drama, Thriller, Biography, History
1999, USA
7.3
The Boys Next Door
The Boys Next Door
Comedy, Drama
1996, USA
6.7
The Paper
The Paper
Drama, Comedy
1994, USA
5.6
Naked in New York
Naked in New York
Comedy, Romantic
1993, USA
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