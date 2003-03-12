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Lynne Thigpen Lynne Thigpen
Kinoafisha Persons Lynne Thigpen

Lynne Thigpen

Lynne Thigpen

Date of Birth
22 December 1948
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 March 2003
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Joliet, the United States of America
Place of death
Marina del Rey, the United States of America
Place of burial
Elmhurst Cemetery, United States
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Insider 8.0
The Insider (1999)
The Boys Next Door 7.2
The Boys Next Door (1996)
Shaft 7.0
Shaft (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management Anger Management
Drama, Comedy 2003, USA
Novocaine 6.3
Novocaine Novocaine
Crime, Thriller, Comedy, Drama 2001, USA
Shaft 7
Shaft Shaft
Drama, Thriller, Action, Crime 2000, Germany / USA
The Insider 8
The Insider The Insider
Drama, Thriller, Biography, History 1999, USA
The Boys Next Door 7.3
The Boys Next Door The Boys Next Door
Comedy, Drama 1996, USA
The Paper 6.7
The Paper The Paper
Drama, Comedy 1994, USA
Naked in New York 5.6
Naked in New York Naked in New York
Comedy, Romantic 1993, USA
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