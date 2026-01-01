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Filmography
Noémie Kocher
Noémie Kocher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noémie Kocher
Noémie Kocher
Noémie Kocher
Date of Birth
18 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of Birth
Lausanne, Swiss Confederation
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
That Day
(2007)
6.1
A Loving Father
(2002)
Filmography
6.4
That Day
1 journée
Drama
2007, Switzerland / France
6.1
A Loving Father
A Loving Father
Drama
2002, France
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