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Noémie Kocher Noémie Kocher
Kinoafisha Persons Noémie Kocher

Noémie Kocher

Noémie Kocher

Date of Birth
18 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of Birth
Lausanne, Swiss Confederation
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

That Day 6.4
That Day (2007)
A Loving Father 6.1
A Loving Father (2002)

Filmography

That Day 6.4
That Day 1 journée
Drama 2007, Switzerland / France
A Loving Father 6.1
A Loving Father A Loving Father
Drama 2002, France
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