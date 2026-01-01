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Kinoafisha Persons Geraldine McEwan Awards

Awards and nominations of Geraldine McEwan

Geraldine McEwan
Awards and nominations of Geraldine McEwan
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actress
Winner
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