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Filmography
Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.3
The Bank
(2001)
5.5
Darkness Falls
(2003)
Filmography
5.5
Darkness Falls
Darkness Falls
Horror
2003, USA
6.3
The Bank
The Bank
Thriller
2001, Australia / Italy
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