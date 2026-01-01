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Filmography
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Lukas Moodysson
Lukas Moodysson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukas Moodysson
Lukas Moodysson
Lukas Moodysson
Date of Birth
17 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Lund, Sweden
Popular Films
7.5
Fucking Åmål
(1998)
7.4
Lilya 4-Ever
(2002)
7.4
Together
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2013
2009
2006
2004
2002
2000
1998
All
8
Films
8
Director
8
Writer
8
6.2
Together 99
Tillsammans 99
Comedy, Drama
2023, Denmark / Sweden
7.1
We Are the Best!
Vi är bäst!
Drama, Musical
2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.8
Mammoth
Mammoth
Drama
2009, Germany / Denmark / Sweden
4.9
Container
Container
Drama
2006, Sweden
5.1
A Hole in My Heart
Hole In My Heart, A
Drama
2004, Denmark / Sweden
7.4
Lilya 4-Ever
Lilya 4-Ever
Drama
2002, Sweden
7.4
Together
Tillsammans / Together
Drama, Comedy
2000, Denmark / Sweden / Italy
7.5
Fucking Åmål
Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1998, Denmark / Sweden
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