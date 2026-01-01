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Lukas Moodysson Lukas Moodysson
Kinoafisha Persons Lukas Moodysson

Lukas Moodysson

Lukas Moodysson

Date of Birth
17 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Lund, Sweden

Popular Films

Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål (1998)
Lilya 4-Ever 7.4
Lilya 4-Ever (2002)
Together 7.4
Together (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Together 99 6.2
Together 99 Tillsammans 99
Comedy, Drama 2023, Denmark / Sweden
We Are the Best! 7.1
We Are the Best! Vi är bäst!
Drama, Musical 2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
Mammoth 6.8
Mammoth Mammoth
Drama 2009, Germany / Denmark / Sweden
Container 4.9
Container Container
Drama 2006, Sweden
A Hole in My Heart 5.1
A Hole in My Heart Hole In My Heart, A
Drama 2004, Denmark / Sweden
Lilya 4-Ever 7.4
Lilya 4-Ever Lilya 4-Ever
Drama 2002, Sweden
Together 7.4
Together Tillsammans / Together
Drama, Comedy 2000, Denmark / Sweden / Italy
Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1998, Denmark / Sweden
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