Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kath Soucie
Kath Soucie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kath Soucie
Kath Soucie
Kath Soucie
Date of Birth
20 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
Futurama
(1999)
8.5
Samurai Jack
(2001)
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
Filmography
6.3
Tiny Toons Looniversity
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2023, USA
5.4
Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up!
Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA
4.9
Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land
Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
4.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's
2021, USA
4.2
Back to the Sea
Back to the Sea
Animation
2012, China / Canada
Watch trailer
6.2
Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz
Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2011, USA
8.3
Young Justice
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree