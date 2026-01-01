Menu
Manuel Bonnet
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.0
Love Street
(2002)
5
Love Street
Rue Des Plaisirs
Romantic
2002, France
