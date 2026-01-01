Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manuel Bonnet Manuel Bonnet
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Bonnet

Manuel Bonnet

Manuel Bonnet

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Love Street 5.0
Love Street (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Street 5
Love Street Rue Des Plaisirs
Romantic 2002, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more