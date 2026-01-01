Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Emily Corrie
Emily Corrie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Corrie
Emily Corrie
Emily Corrie
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.8
The Last Minute
(2001)
Filmography
5.8
The Last Minute
The Last Minute
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, Great Britain / USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree