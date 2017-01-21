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Maija Apine Maija Apine
Kinoafisha Persons Maija Apine

Maija Apine

Maija Apine

Date of Birth
4 April 1961
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 January 2017
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Riga, Soviet Union
Place of death
Latvia, Latvia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Victoria 6.4
Victoria (1988)
Good Hands 5.9
Good Hands (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Good Hands 5.9
Good Hands Head käed
Drama, Comedy 2001, Estonia / Latvia
Victoria 6.4
Victoria Viktorija
Drama 1988, USSR
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