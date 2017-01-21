Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maija Apine
Maija Apine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maija Apine
Maija Apine
Maija Apine
Date of Birth
4 April 1961
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 January 2017
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Riga, Soviet Union
Place of death
Latvia, Latvia
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
Victoria
(1988)
5.9
Good Hands
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2001
1988
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.9
Good Hands
Head käed
Drama, Comedy
2001, Estonia / Latvia
6.4
Victoria
Viktorija
Drama
1988, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree