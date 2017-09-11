Mark LaMura

Menu
Date of Birth
18 October 1948
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 September 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

City by the Sea 6.4
City by the Sea (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
City by the Sea 6.4
City by the Sea City by the Sea
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Crime 2002, USA
