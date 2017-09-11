Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark LaMura
Mark LaMura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark LaMura
Mark LaMura
Mark LaMura
Date of Birth
18 October 1948
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 September 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.4
City by the Sea
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2002
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
City by the Sea
City by the Sea
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Crime
2002, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree