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Lasse Spang Olsen
Lasse Spang Olsen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lasse Spang Olsen
Lasse Spang Olsen
Lasse Spang Olsen
Date of Birth
23 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Virum, Denmark
Popular Films
7.4
In China They Eat Dogs
(1999)
6.6
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II
(2002)
Filmography
6.6
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II
Old Men In New Cars / Gamle mænd i nye biler
Comedy, Action
2002, Denmark
7.4
In China They Eat Dogs
I Kina spiser de hunde
Action, Comedy, Crime
1999, Denmark
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