Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lasse Spang Olsen Lasse Spang Olsen
Kinoafisha Persons Lasse Spang Olsen

Lasse Spang Olsen

Lasse Spang Olsen

Date of Birth
23 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Virum, Denmark

Popular Films

In China They Eat Dogs 7.4
In China They Eat Dogs (1999)
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II 6.6
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II (2002)

Filmography

Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II 6.6
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II Old Men In New Cars / Gamle mænd i nye biler
Comedy, Action 2002, Denmark
In China They Eat Dogs 7.4
In China They Eat Dogs I Kina spiser de hunde
Action, Comedy, Crime 1999, Denmark
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more