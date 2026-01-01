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Michael Michele Michael Michele
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Michele

Michael Michele

Michael Michele

Date of Birth
30 August 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Evansville, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

ER 8.0
ER (1994)
Dynasty 7.1
Dynasty (2017)
Ali 6.8
Ali (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dynasty 7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic 2017, USA
The Hunt for the BTK Killer 5.8
The Hunt for the BTK Killer The Hunt for the BTK Killer
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography 2005, USA
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 6.6
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Romantic, Comedy 2003, USA / Germany
Dark Blue 6.4
Dark Blue Dark Blue
Action, Crime, Drama 2002, USA / Germany
Ali 6.8
Ali Ali
Sport, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Watch trailer
The Substitute 2: School's Out 5.1
The Substitute 2: School's Out The Substitute 2: School's Out
Action, Crime, Thriller 1998, USA
The 6th Man 5.7
The 6th Man The Sixth Man
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1997, USA
ER 8
ER
Drama 1994, USA
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