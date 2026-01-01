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Michael Michele
Michael Michele
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Michele
Michael Michele
Michael Michele
Date of Birth
30 August 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Evansville, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
ER
(1994)
7.1
Dynasty
(2017)
6.8
Ali
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2005
2003
2002
2001
1998
1997
1994
All
8
Films
6
TV Shows
2
Actor
8
7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic
2017, USA
5.8
The Hunt for the BTK Killer
The Hunt for the BTK Killer
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography
2005, USA
6.6
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Romantic, Comedy
2003, USA / Germany
6.4
Dark Blue
Dark Blue
Action, Crime, Drama
2002, USA / Germany
6.8
Ali
Ali
Sport, Drama, Biography
2001, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
The Substitute 2: School's Out
The Substitute 2: School's Out
Action, Crime, Thriller
1998, USA
5.7
The 6th Man
The Sixth Man
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
1997, USA
8
ER
Drama
1994, USA
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