Paul Dooley
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
