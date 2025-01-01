Menu
Paul Dooley
Awards
Paul Dooley
About
Filmography
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
