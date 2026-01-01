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About
Filmography
Mick Davis
Mick Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mick Davis
Mick Davis
Mick Davis
Date of Birth
1 August 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Glasgow, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Popular Films
7.3
Modigliani
(2004)
7.2
Walden
(2023)
7.0
Shoot 'Em Up
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2020
2007
2004
2002
All
10
Films
10
Director
8
Writer
4
4.6
Trust in Love
Trust in Love
Drama
2024, USA
7.3
Walden
Walden
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Father Christmas Is Back
Father Christmas Is Back
Comedy
2021, Great Britain
5.4
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
Adventure, Crime, Detective
2021, Great Britain
5.5
My Dad's Christmas Date
My Dad's Christmas Date
Comedy
2020, Great Britain
6.2
The Invisible
The Invisible
Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
7
Shoot 'Em Up
Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action
2007, USA
7.3
Modigliani
Modigliani
Drama, Biography
2004, France / Great Britain / Germany / Romania / Italy
5.6
Wake of Death
Wake of Death
Action, Adventure, Drama
2004, Great Britain / France / Germany / Spain / South Africa
4.2
Girl Fever
Girl Fever
Comedy
2002, USA
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