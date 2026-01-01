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Mick Davis Mick Davis
Kinoafisha Persons Mick Davis

Mick Davis

Mick Davis

Date of Birth
1 August 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Glasgow, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Popular Films

Modigliani 7.3
Modigliani (2004)
Walden 7.2
Walden (2023)
Shoot 'Em Up 7.0
Shoot 'Em Up (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Trust in Love 4.6
Trust in Love Trust in Love
Drama 2024, USA
Walden 7.3
Walden Walden
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Father Christmas Is Back 4.6
Father Christmas Is Back Father Christmas Is Back
Comedy 2021, Great Britain
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop 5.4
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
Adventure, Crime, Detective 2021, Great Britain
My Dad's Christmas Date 5.5
My Dad's Christmas Date My Dad's Christmas Date
Comedy 2020, Great Britain
The Invisible 6.2
The Invisible The Invisible
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Shoot 'Em Up 7
Shoot 'Em Up Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Modigliani 7.3
Modigliani Modigliani
Drama, Biography 2004, France / Great Britain / Germany / Romania / Italy
Wake of Death 5.6
Wake of Death Wake of Death
Action, Adventure, Drama 2004, Great Britain / France / Germany / Spain / South Africa
Girl Fever 4.2
Girl Fever Girl Fever
Comedy 2002, USA
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