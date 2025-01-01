Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Kott
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Kott
Alexander Kott
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Kott
Moscow International Film Festival 2018
Best Director
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2014
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Winner
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2008
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma
Winner
Kinotavr. Short Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2015
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2015
Grand Prize
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree