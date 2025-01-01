Menu
Alexander Kott Awards

Alexander Kott
Awards and nominations of Alexander Kott
Moscow International Film Festival 2018 Moscow International Film Festival 2018
Best Director
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2014 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2014
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Winner
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2008 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2008
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma
Winner
Kinotavr. Short Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk - Special Award
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2015 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2015
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2015 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2015
Grand Prize
Nominee
