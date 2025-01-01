Menu
Tate Donovan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Short-Format Nonfiction Program
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
