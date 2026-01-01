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Kinoafisha Persons Christian Friedel Awards

Awards and nominations of Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel
Awards and nominations of Christian Friedel
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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