Oliver Hirschbiegel
Oliver Hirschbiegel
Awards and nominations of Oliver Hirschbiegel
BAFTA Awards 2010
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2004
Grand Prize
Nominee
