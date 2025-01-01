Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Oliver Hirschbiegel Awards

Awards and nominations of Oliver Hirschbiegel

Oliver Hirschbiegel
Awards and nominations of Oliver Hirschbiegel
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009 Sundance Film Festival 2009
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2004 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2004
Grand Prize
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more