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Millie Brady
Millie Brady Millie Brady
Kinoafisha Persons Millie Brady

Millie Brady

Millie Brady

Date of Birth
24 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Bracknell, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Queen's Gambit 8.4
The Queen's Gambit (2020)
The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge (2013)

Filmography

The Faithful: Women of the Bible
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Drama, Adventure, 2026, USA
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning 6.4
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
Drama 2026, USA
Double Blind 6.2
Double Blind Double Blind
Horror, Thriller 2023, Ireland
Watch trailer
Surface 6.4
Surface
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Roadkill 6.8
Roadkill
Drama, Thriller, 2020, Great Britain
The Queen's Gambit 8.4
The Queen's Gambit
Drama, 2020, USA
Teen Spirit 6.1
Teen Spirit Teen Spirit
Drama, Musical 2018, USA
Watch trailer
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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