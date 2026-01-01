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Filmography
Millie Brady
Millie Brady
Kinoafisha
Persons
Millie Brady
Millie Brady
Millie Brady
Date of Birth
24 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Bracknell, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Queen's Gambit
(2020)
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
7.8
Mr Selfridge
(2013)
Filmography
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Drama, Adventure,
2026, USA
6.4
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
Drama
2026, USA
6.2
Double Blind
Double Blind
Horror, Thriller
2023, Ireland
Watch trailer
6.4
Surface
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
6.8
Roadkill
Drama, Thriller,
2020, Great Britain
8.4
The Queen's Gambit
Drama,
2020, USA
6.1
Teen Spirit
Teen Spirit
Drama, Musical
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
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