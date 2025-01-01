Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Peter Berg
Awards and nominations of Peter Berg
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Director
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
