Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Duenas Awards

Awards and nominations of Lola Duenas

Lola Duenas
Awards and nominations of Lola Duenas
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more