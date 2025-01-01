Menu
Awards and nominations of Juan Diego Botto

Juan Diego Botto
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998 Berlin International Film Festival 1998
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
