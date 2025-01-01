Menu
Jack Huston Awards

Awards and nominations of Jack Huston

Jack Huston
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Audience Award - Armani Beauty (Orizzonti Extra)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
