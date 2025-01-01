Menu
Tom Holland
Tom Holland
BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Team
Nominee
