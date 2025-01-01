Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Tom Holland Awards

Tom Holland
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Team
Nominee
