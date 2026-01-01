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Kinoafisha
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Frank Lloyd
Awards
Awards and nominations of Frank Lloyd
Frank Lloyd
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Frank Lloyd
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
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