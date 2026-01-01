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Kinoafisha Persons Frank Lloyd Awards

Awards and nominations of Frank Lloyd

Frank Lloyd
Awards and nominations of Frank Lloyd
Academy Awards, USA 1934 Academy Awards, USA 1934
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1930 Academy Awards, USA 1930
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1936 Academy Awards, USA 1936
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
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